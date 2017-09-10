Pickup driver dies after crashing into tree

The investigation continues in a Louisa County deadly crash.

Police responded to the crash in the 5400 block of Byrd Mill Road around 11:47 Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a pickup went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. The cause of the crash is also unknown.

