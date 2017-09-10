Police stepping up patrols after shooting near VCU campus

A man was injured after a fight at a party ended in gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house along South Cherry Street near Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

VCU and Richmond police say they are stepping up patrols in the area following the shooting. They are currently on the lookout for a man with dreadlocks that was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

