62-year-old dies in Essex County crash

A 62-year-old man is dead after crashing his truck in Essex County Saturday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, Kevin Bareford was driving down Lewis Level Road, less than a mile north of Sunnyside Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police say he drove his truck off the right sight of the road into a ravine, striking several trees.

Bareford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12