Charlottesville shelter takes 70 animals from Houston

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - An Albemarle County animal shelter has taken in 70 homeless animals from Houston.

The Daily Progress reports that staff members with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals drove down to Houston to pick up homeless cats and dogs to help relieve overcrowded shelters after Hurricane Harvey flooded vast swaths of the city.

The shelter sent their Care-A-Van and a second van to Houston's municipal animal shelter and transported them safely back to Virginia.

Some of the animals will be available for adoption as soon as Monday.

