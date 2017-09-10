Flights canceled to and from Richmond as Hurricane Irma intensifies

On a quiet Saturday at the Richmond International Airport, some passengers arriving were just happy to make it back to the city safely.

"In Tampa, there were a lot of cancellations," said Chris Amos. "But thank goodness we were able to get out on time."

The threat of Hurricane Irma cut Amos and his friend's vacation in the gulf coast of Florida short.

"The police were going up and down with sirens and telling people to evacuate," Amos said.

The group was evacuated Friday afternoon, driving to Tampa to stay in a hotel before their flight on Saturday.

"We talked to a bunch of people from Miami that drove up to Tampa to get a flight out because everything was canceled," he said

Irma's intensity canceled flights to and from Richmond Saturday. The airport says Jet Blue has already canceled all Florida flights for Sunday.

"We were supposed to fly to Florida yesterday," said Fiona Tilles, who was renting a car at the airport Saturday.

Coming from New Hampshire, Tilles planned to spend the weekend with family in Hollywood, Florida, but changed her plans two days before her scheduled flight, when her brother's apartment building was evacuated in Florida.

"It just didn't make sense to go down there with the impending hurricane," Tilles said.

Her brother, along with thousands of others, urged to leave their homes, preparing for the worst, the reason Virginia became Tilles' new vacation destination.

With Hurricane Irma continuing to move, the chances for anyone to get out of her path, is becoming more difficult. Airports in Florida shut down Saturday, with plans to reopen early next week. There is also a potential to see cancellations and delays in major aiports in the Southeast, as the storm's power remains.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12