Man fighting for his life after double shooting in Richmond

A man is fighting for his life after a double shooting in Richmond’s north side.

Police say they were called to the 3200 block of 5th Avenue just before 10:30 Saturday night. When they arrived, officers found a young girl and a man with gunshot wounds.

The girl is expected to be okay, but the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12