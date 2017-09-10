Police search for man in connection to shooting death of girlfriend

Police are looking for a Milford man in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.

According to police, Antoinette Beverly, 26, was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a car in the 300 block of Palmer Street in Fredericksburg. Authorities found the car after it crashed into a pole around 9:45 Sunday night.

Officers are now searching for Cortez Mills, 34, as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting or knows where Mills is should call police at 540-373-3122.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12