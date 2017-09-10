One man dead after being hit by car on Powhite

One man is dead after being hit by a car on Powhite Parkway Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was walking in the southbound lanes of the road near Forest Hill when he was hit around 6:30 a.m.

The driver stayed on scene. At this point, no charges have been filed.

Traffic was slowed in the area while crews cleared the scene.

