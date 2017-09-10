Four people found dead in two separate Richmond shootings

Four people are dead after two separate shootings in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Police say three adults were found dead inside a Gilpin Court apartment in the 1200 block of St. Paul just before 4:30 a.m. All had gunshot wounds.

While officers were investigating the shooting, they heard gunfire less than two blocks away on Federal Street.

When they arrived, a fourth person was found shot to death.

Authorities say the two shootings do not appear to be connected.

The names of the victims have not been released, and there is currently no suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12