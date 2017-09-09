Irma now a Category 3 hurricane

In its 11 a.m. Saturday update, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma has weakened a bit to a Category 3 storm as it lashes Cuba.

The outer bands have started to impact south Florida and the Florida Keys overnight with gusty winds, heavy rain and severe storms. This will continue and worsen through the day and Sunday.

Irma has the potential to strengthen again as it goes over the warm waters towards southwest Florida.

