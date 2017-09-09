Irma now a Category 3 hurricane

In its early afternoon update on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph

The outer bands have started to impact south Florida and the Florida Keys overnight with gusty winds, heavy rain and severe storms. This will continue and worsen through the day and into Sunday.

Irma has the potential to strengthen again as it goes over the warm waters towards southwest Florida.

