Man injured in shooting at Chesterfield hotel

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a Chesterfield hotel early Saturday.

The Chesterfield Police Department officers responded to the shooting at the Sleep Inn around 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Willis Road.

Police have not said what may have led to the shoot and have not released any information about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

