September 8th high school football scoreboard

Hermitage 21, Thomas Dale 10
Dinwiddie 25, Salem 20
Lee-Davis 35, Douglas Freeman 21
Varina 45, Matoaca 7
James River 19, Huguenot 6
Henrico 42, Deep Run 24
Manchester 35, Cosby 10
Highland Springs 40, Meadowbrook 7
L.C. Bird 40, Midlothian 0
Monacan 14, Clover Hill 6
Mills Godwin 14, Atlee 7
Patrick Henry 41, Glen Allen 15
Collegiate 34, Trinity 13
Louisa 54, King George 12
Goochland 27, Central 7
Caroline 25, Powhatan 21
Colonial Heights 34, Park View 14
Fuqua 56, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 32
New Kent 20, Tabb 7
Essex 36, King William 12
J.R. Tucker 27, Prince George 24
Massaponax 51, Hanover 14
Thomas Jefferson 27, Greensville 24
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Here's the high school scoreboard for games played September 8.More >>
Here's the high school scoreboard for games played September 8.More >>
Hermitage continued its impressive start by topping Thomas Dale, Lee-Davis ran past Douglas Freeman, and Varina improved to 2-0 with a win over Matoaca.More >>
Hermitage continued its impressive start by topping Thomas Dale, Lee-Davis ran past Douglas Freeman, and Varina improved to 2-0 with a win over Matoaca.More >>
James River handed Huguenot its first loss of the season, while Henrico topped Deep Run. Manchester remained unbeaten, Highland Springs avenged an upset loss to Meadowbrook, and L.C. Bird bounced back with a victory. Monacan, Mills Godwin, and Patrick Henry also posted wins.More >>
James River handed Huguenot its first loss of the season, while Henrico topped Deep Run. Manchester remained unbeaten, Highland Springs avenged an upset loss to Meadowbrook, and L.C. Bird bounced back with a victory. Monacan, Mills Godwin, and Patrick Henry also posted wins.More >>
Collegiate opened its season with a convincing win over Trinity, and Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway in the Xfinity race.More >>
Collegiate opened its season with a convincing win over Trinity, and Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway in the Xfinity race.More >>