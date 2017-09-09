September 8th high school football scoreboard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

September 8th high school football scoreboard

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Hermitage 21, Thomas Dale 10

Dinwiddie 25, Salem 20

Lee-Davis 35, Douglas Freeman 21

Varina 45, Matoaca 7

James River 19, Huguenot 6

Henrico 42, Deep Run 24

Manchester 35, Cosby 10

Highland Springs 40, Meadowbrook 7

L.C. Bird 40, Midlothian 0

Monacan 14, Clover Hill 6

Mills Godwin 14, Atlee 7

Patrick Henry 41, Glen Allen 15

Collegiate 34, Trinity 13

Louisa 54, King George 12

Goochland 27, Central 7

Caroline 25, Powhatan 21

Colonial Heights 34, Park View 14

Fuqua 56, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 32

New Kent 20, Tabb 7

Essex 36, King William 12

J.R. Tucker 27, Prince George 24

Massaponax 51, Hanover 14

Thomas Jefferson 27, Greensville 24

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly