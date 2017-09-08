Keselowski claims Xfinity win at Richmond Raceway

After a pass with 16 laps to go, Brad Keselowski drove away from the field to take the checkered flag in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Richmond Raceway (Richmond). The win was Keselowski’s 36th of his career, and fourth NXS victory at Richmond.

Keselowski’s No. 22 for Team Penske led four times for 34 of the 250 laps. Kyle Busch finished second in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing leading a race high 182 laps. The pivotal moment in the race was the Keselowski pass of Busch with 16 laps remaining.

The top five rounded out with Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric, and Virginia native Elliott Sadler.

With his fifth-place finish, Sadler’s No. 1 of JR Motorsports clinched his second consecutive NXS regular season title in front of his hometrack at Richmond. With the regular season championship, Sadler will earn a bonus of 15 playoff points.

Sadler’s JR Motorsports teammate William Byron finished seventh and sits second in the NXS standing 95 points behind. The NXS regular season will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.