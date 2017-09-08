9-year-old killed by train remembered for his infectious spirit

A prayer vigil was held Friday for Rakee Cary, a Richmond student who was killed by a train in Henrico on Labor Day.

"It's a very tragic situation that happened with my son and I don't want to see it happen ever again," said Keneisha Cary, Rakee's mother.

Family and friends say Rakee had an infectious spirit. The only boy among four sisters, he loved sports and music.

On Friday, his principal and teachers shared their favorite memories, and said everyone at Overby Shepphard Elementary School loved Rakee.

His mother Keneisha Cary, says she plans to start a fundraiser to help families who lose children tragically.

Cary says she is grateful for Rakee's friend Jakari, who was there when everything happened, and stayed with Rakee until the ambulance arrived.

Rakee was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Police say he was on the tracks with another child, but did not provide further details.

The Henrico Police Department Crash Team detectives and investigative forensics personnel, along with CSX police, are investigating.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said Cary was a student at Overby Shepphard, but students are currently going to class at the Clark Spring campus.

"This is very unfortunate news. Our grief counselors are working with the staff at the school to assess the needs of students and staff. Support will be provided at the school," said a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson.

CSX Spokesperson Rob Doolittle released the following statement:

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday, CSX received a report that a juvenile individual had been struck by a train traveling through CSX's Fulton Yard near the intersection of Hatcher Street and Potomac Street in Richmond. Local authorities and EMS responded to the scene and later informed CSX that the youth had suffered fatal injuries. CSX's sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, which is especially painful because it involves a child. CSX personnel are coordinating with Henrico County Police as they investigate. Any additional questions about the investigation should be addressed to local authorities.

Rakee's funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Scott's Funeral Home.

Click here for more information about a fundraiser to help the family.

