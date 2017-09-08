Call 12 volunteer vacationing in St. Thomas, survives Hurricane Irma

One of our Call 12 volunteers is vacationing in St. Thomas and survived Hurricane Irma.

We tried to contact her by phone. We wanted to hear her voice, but there's little to no service across St. Thomas.

Christi Morton sent text messages to her Call 12 family saying that she is safe.

Morton left for St. Thomas on Saturday, Sept. 2, and the storm hit on Wednesday.

People who felt cut-off from the rest of the world are now seeing the damage.

Streets are now impassable blocked by debris and parts of buildings and water. Irma tore roofs off hotels, hospitals, grocery stores - all gone. Phone and utility lines are down. Vehicles are twisted and tossed around.

Four people were killed on the island of St. Thomas, a vacation paradise that will take years to rebuild.

Christi actually climbed on top of a hill to get cell phone service to text her pictures on the road from Charlotte Amalie in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Red Hook in St. Thomas.

