Mechanicsville business hosting drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

A Mechanicsville business is hosting a drive for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Cold Harbor Financial in Mechanicsville will be collecting items on Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have already received several donations on Friday.

The organization says they will not be able to take toys, clothing, cash, or checks.

Click here to see the donation list.

Cold Harbor Financial is located at 8052 Elm Drive, Ste J.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12