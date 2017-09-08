Evacuation orders in place for thousands in Florida, Georgia

There are evacuation orders in place for hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, and some parts of Georgia.

There were a lot of cars with Florida tags at a rest area, just south of Petersburg.

Just in the short time that NBC12 was there, there were over 25 cars from Florida. Six million people live in mandatory evacuation zones in Florida. Sources say this could be one of the largest mass evacuations in U.S. history.

One woman said she does not know how much is going to be left when she gets back.

"The last storm, I was teetering on leaving or not. This one, I'm out," said Michelle Grieco. "This is going to be a really bad one, and I'm very concerned. I don't think there is going to be too much left, like mobile homes and things like that, if the wind keeps up to 170 miles per hour."

Also, a mother of four said she could not stay in Florida.

"We decided that staying through the storm and the aftermath of no power or the possibility of no water wasn't ideal for a family or four, five, you know," said Asmaa Elmani.

Everyone NBC12 spoke with at the rest area said they were heading north because of the hurricane warnings.

When NBC12 was driving back to the station, we saw car after car with Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia tags, so people are heeding the warning to get out.

