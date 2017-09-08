AG Herring, 15 other state attorneys general file suit over decision to end DACA

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring joined 15 other state attorneys general to file a lawsuit challenging President Trump's administration's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Herring says the move "would harm Virginia's businesses and economy, schools, and public safety efforts, all while threatening to tear families apart and send young people back to unfamiliar foreign countries."

Herring says ending the program would affect more than 12,000 people living, learning, and working in Virginia.

In the lawsuit, the 16 state attorneys general say ending DACA violates the Fifth Amendment's equal protection guarantee, violates the Fifth Amendment's due process guarantee based on the use of personal information submitted during the DACA process to facilitate deportation, violates the Administrative Procedure Act and Regulatory Flexibility Act.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program will end in six months, giving Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

DACA protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally by their parents while they work or attend school.

The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York. The other states that filed a complaint are Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12