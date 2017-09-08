Petersburg School Board, City Council working to move schools, city to 'stronger financial position'

The Petersburg School Board and City Council are working together with the superintendent, the city manager, and finance staff members "to move the schools and the city to a stronger financial position," school officials said in an email.

Funds that were transferred during the fiscal year that began on July 1, 2017 have been posted to the previous year so the city would meet their financial obligation for the 2016-2017 fiscal year. School officials say the most recent transfer was made on Aug. 29 and was $861,272.

"About $138,000 remains due from the city to the schools for FY 2016-17," said school officials.

"The city’s portion of the school system’s budget for the current fiscal year (FY 2017-18) is $8.4 million. Petersburg City Public Schools is able to meet its payroll obligations to all employees, but it will be challenging for the school system to meet other obligations in the near future.

City officials have developed a plan to meet the city’s obligation to the school system by transferring about $861,000 per month to Petersburg City Public Schools. This plan ensures a balanced budget by the end of this fiscal year on June 30, 2018. This will be the first time in several years that all city funds will have been transferred to the school system by the end of the fiscal year."

