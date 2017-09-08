Remembering 'Mr. Hall's bus' after Henrico school bus driver unexpectedly passes

Hundreds of students in Henrico rode "Mr. Hall's bus" every day. Now, the Henrico Public Schools community is mourning his loss, after beloved school bus driver Richard Hall, 58, unexpectedly passed during dismissal, on the first day of school.

"Mr. Hall's bus," said Lina Price of her fiancé. "That’s how all the kids knew him."

Hundreds of students along Richard Hall's route will remember his personable and gentle nature. Lina says her fiancé was never without a word of encouragement, or helping a hand with a shoe lace.

"He told me when he started driving, was the first time he ever enjoyed getting up to go to work," said Lina.

Richard was known for his dedication to his students. Even though a severe storm canceled school on the last day in 2016, Richard made sure to drive his bus route anyway, with his own car.

"He said, 'I've got to go check on my kids.' So, we went driving through the neighborhoods the next day, because we wanted to see if everybody was okay," said Lina.

Lina and Richard’s mother Ann Shelton say he cared deeply for the children, never without a word of encouragement or helping hand with a shoe lace. Richard drove for Henrico Public Schools for nine years, and there wasn't a student's name he didn't know by heart.

"He felt like the children of today needed so much guidance, and they needed friends and they needed love, in case they were missing out on it,” said Shelton.

But sadly, Richard suddenly fell ill outside of his bus full of students, Tuesday, just after dismissal. Lina says she and Richard's family have been inundated with calls and well wishes from colleagues, parents and even former students.

"The response has been overwhelming… They're just coming out of the woodwork to give their condolences, and tell us how much they loved him, and loved how he treated their children. And how much he'll be missed," said Lina.

Henrico Public Schools had grief counselors on hand for any students of staff members in need. Richard went years without missing a single day of work.

A memorial service for Richard Hall will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Home on West Broad Street.

