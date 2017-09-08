Man tackled from roof of minivan after high-speed chase in Detroit

A high-speed chase ends in truly heart-stopping fashion in Detroit.

Police chased a murder suspect - for the second time Friday - through the city and onto an interstate. The man bailed on his vehicle after a tire went flat, running across the highway.

He jumped the barrier and ran into oncoming traffic - and on top of the roof of a minivan.

Officers couldn't reach him from the ground, so one charged up the hood and onto the roof as well, knocking the suspect to the ground and into the waiting arms of law enforcement.

