3 arrested after shots fired into Caroline HS students' vehicle

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three people accused of shooting at several Caroline High School students who were inside a vehicle.

The shooting happened on Aug. 31 on Route 1 after a junior varsity football game at Patrick Henry High School. Investigators say 20-year-old Madrice Hamn, 18-year-old Jaquel James, and a 17-year-old juvenile drove up next to the victims' vehicle and opened fire.

None of the victims were hit by the gunfire.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office worked with Ashland Police and witnesses to identify the suspect vehicle, which was found abandoned on Sept. 1 in the Dawn area of Caroline County. After further investigation, authorities arrested Hamn and began a search for James.

After searching James' home in Doswell, they found "two firearms, ammunition, clothing, cellular telephones, digital weight scales and a substance believed to be cocaine."

The Hanover County Sheriffs Office and K-9 units were called to assist after investigators received a tip that James was hiding nearby. They searched a large wooded area and found James and a .380 caliber handgun.

Authorities arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Sept. 7.

Hamn, James and the juvenile suspect are all charged with three counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

