NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Nothing breaks your heart more than to see a child suffer, and it’s especially tragic when the cause of that suffering is cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and I wanted to recognize one of many organizations that support these children.

That organization is Connor’s Heroes.

They provide for children who must endure cancer treatment. As a result of their efforts, they have provided individual support to over 1000 children and their families.

Here’s their mission: Building a community of heroes who provide hope, guidance, and support to children with cancer and their families.

And here’s their Vision: To make fighting childhood cancer a journey a family never faces alone.

They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization made up of volunteers, parents of children with cancer, and other caring individuals and companies who want to conquer childhood cancer through direct assistance, awareness, and research.

And here’s the good part, they know what they need and this is how you can be involved:

Deliver meals, host a supply drive, donate a gas card, host a fundraiser, help a family with yard work, be a mentor, make a donation and the list goes on.

It always good to volunteer and it feels good to give. If you would like more information on how you can help, please go to: Connorsheroes.org

