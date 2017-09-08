1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in Amelia Co.

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others in Amelia County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. near Route 609 and 636. Police say the driver of a 2009 Honda did not stop at a stop sign and was struck in the side by a passing van.

The driver of the Honda was taken to VCU Medical Center by Med-Flight, where she later died. Two people in the van that hit the Honda were taken to Swift Creek Emergency Center with minor injuries.

Police have not identified the victim at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

