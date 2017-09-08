Richmond residents urged to sign up for new emergency notifications

You can sign up for CodeRED for free. (Source: richmondgov.com)

The city of Richmond is asking for residents, visitors and businesses to sign up for a new mass notification system known as CodeRED that allows officials to quickly deliver alerts during emergencies.

Users can sign up to get emergency alerts and weather notifications on cell phones, landlines and emails. The system can also target users in specific areas depending on the situation.

"Keeping our residents, visitors and businesses safe and informed at all times is important," said Mayor Levar Stoney. "CodeRED is another tool the city is providing to help citizens stay safe and informed."

To register, visit richmondgov.com and click the CodeRED button at the top of the page. You can also register on the free CodeRED app.

