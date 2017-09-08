HazMat responds to Richmond Times-Dispatch building in Hanover

Hanover Fire and HazMat crews responded to Times Dispatch Boulevard on Friday for a report of a "white powdery substance" found on the outside front entrance of the production plant.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m., and crews with the fire department, HazMat team and sheriff's office will be on scene for the next several hours as they continue to test the substance outside the building. Hanover Fire says there is no immediate danger and no health threat to anyone.

Workers have been allowed back inside to work, but they have to access the building through another entry.

