Victim seriously injured in Shockoe Bottom assault

The Richmond Police Department says two people were injured -- one of them seriously -- after an assault in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 1:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Main Street for the report of an assault. They found two people on the sidewalk suffering from injuries.

One of those victims was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

