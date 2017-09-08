Gas prices expected to continue to increase this weekend

Gas prices are expected to rise after Irma hits the US. (Source: NBC12)

As Hurricane Irma nears the U.S., gas prices are expected to continue to rise.

AAA says as people fill up their tanks in the southeast, there could be supply issues along the Colonial Pipeline, which stretches from Alabama to Virginia. That pipeline is already being affected due to Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas two weeks ago.

"It is important to note that similar to Harvey, post-Irma there would not be a gasoline shortage in the U.S., but instead there could be an issue of getting gasoline supplies to impacted regions," AAA said in a press release. "Once power is restored and roads open, gasoline deliveries will resume."

AAA says the entire East Coast will see the ripple effects.

The current average price of gas per gallon is:

United States: $2.67

Virginia: $2.54

Richmond: $2.49

