Woman robbed in Chesterfield after her car breaks down

The Chesterfield Police Department says a woman was robbed Thursday night after her car broke down on Enon Church Road.

The woman says when she pulled over near Chester Enon Church of God, a man approached her and pulled out a knife. He stole her purse and fled the scene.

The woman was not physically injured in the incident.

Chesterfield officers set up a perimeter in the area, but they were not able to track down the suspect.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12