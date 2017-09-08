Slavery Reconciliation Statue in Richmond vandalized

CSA II: The New Confederate States of America is among several organizations planning rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 16.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says two people were injured -- one of them seriously -- after an assault in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.
The Slavery Reconciliation Statue near 15th and East Main streets has been vandalized.
The Virginia War Memorial will hold its Fourth Annual Commonwealth's Patriot Day Ceremony on Sunday.
There is a mad dash to get out of Florida and coastal Georgia as evacuees travel to escape Irma's path.
