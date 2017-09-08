Slavery Reconciliation Statue in Richmond vandalized

The Slavery Reconciliation Statue near 15th and East Main streets has been vandalized.

The graffiti was first noticed Thursday night and was still there early Friday.

The statue, which was unveiled in 2007, "completes the triangle of Richmond; the city of Liverpool, England; and the Republic of Benin, each of which played a prominent role in the slave trade," according to Visit Richmond's website. "Three identical statues symbolize a commitment to new relationships based on honesty and forgiveness."

The graffiti was spotted at the base of the statue. No suspects have been named.

