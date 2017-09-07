Mother searching for son missing in the Caribbean

A Beaverdam mother continues to search for her son after Hurricane Irma destroyed parts of the Caribbean.

"You feel helpless," said Pat Bland "You're so far away you can't help him."

Bland continues to pray and wait for the phone because it has been more than 24 hours since she has heard from her son, Kerman Haynes. The last message he sent, is still replaying in her mind.

"The text said, 'The whole building is shaking. Windows have blown out, so we are in the bathroom with a mattress on top,' " said Bland.

Hiding from a powerful storm, 180 mile per hour winds on the island of Tortola, the 40-year-old, has been on vacation with a friend, but couldn't leave the British Virgin Islands before Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean on Wednesday.

Haynes took video of the crashing waves and high winds, from their hotel, as Irma barreled into the island, but eventually, the updates stopped, leaving his mother, family, and friends concerned.

"I want to make sure I have reached out to as many places as I can reach out and get his name out there as much as I can," Bland explained.

She has contacted the State Department and the American Red Cross, and loved ones are also using social media hoping someone will know if Haynes and his friend are safe.

"I know the phones are down, that there is no wifi and cell phone towers," said Bland. "I just want to hear his voice or see a text."

Haynes lives in Atlanta and was supposed to fly back Friday from St. Thomas. As she waits, Bland just wants her son to know she's not giving up.

"You just have to have faith," said Bland.

