VA gubernatorial candidates focus on African American, minority families at forum

On Thursday, two of the candidates for Virginia's next governor went head-to-head in a forum at Virginia Union University.

The event was held inside Coburn Hall, and it was sponsored by religious leaders and several chapters of the NAACP

Thursday night's forum focused on African American and minority families, including economic opportunity, racial discrimination, religion, and education.

Both Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie emphasized the importance of a good education.

"Teachers do it for the love of children, but they also have to put food on the table and so we start by making sure we pay our teachers at least the national average," said candidate Ralph Northam (D).



"But I also think we have to shake up the system a little bit, and we have to challenge the education system. One of the things we need to do is allow for the opening of more public charter schools," said candidate Ed Gillespie

The election is now just two months away.

