Krispy Kreme to offer Pumpkin Spice doughnut for one day only

Krispy Kreme is ringing in the fall with the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut for one day only. Guests can grab the special doughnut on Friday, Sept. 8 while supplies last.

"The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut is the same Original Glazed doughnut that Krispy Kreme customers know and love, but with a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor, transforming the classic into the perfect fall treat," Krispy Kreme said.

Click here to find a store near you. The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut is only available at Krispy Kreme stores in Canada and the U.S., except for locations in Louisiana, Mobile and Foley, Ala.

