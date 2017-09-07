Community to gather for 9-year-old who was killed by train

A prayer vigil will be held for Rakee Cary, a Richmond student who was killed by a train in Henrico.

The vigil will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the CSX railroad tracks near Bickerstaff Road, New Osborne Turnpike, and Hatcher Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Cary in need of medical attention. He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Police say he was on the tracks with another child but did not provide further details.

The Henrico Police Department Crash Team detectives and investigative forensics personnel, along with CSX police, are investigating.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said Cary was a student at Overby Shepphard Elementary School, but students are currently going to class at the Clark Spring campus.

“This is very unfortunate news. Our grief counselors are working with the staff at the school to assess the needs of students and staff. Support will be provided at the school,” said a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson.

CSX Spokesperson Rob Doolittle released the following statement:

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday, CSX received a report that a juvenile individual had been struck by a train traveling through CSX's Fulton Yard near the intersection of Hatcher Street and Potomac Street in Richmond. Local authorities and EMS responded to the scene and later informed CSX that the youth had suffered fatal injuries. CSX's sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, which is especially painful because it involves a child. CSX personnel are coordinating with Henrico County Police as they investigate. Any additional questions about the investigation should be addressed to local authorities. Rob Doolittle,

CSX

