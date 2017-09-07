'Suspicious package' found at Henrico shopping center

Henrico police responded to a suspicious package call at the Libbie Place shopping center.

The call came in around 4 p.m. The caller said they spotted a metal container that was near a trash can outside of a store.

Henrico police, fire, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to investigate. Crews determined it was a metal thermos container that had water in it.

There was no public safety threat, but PetSmart was closed while crews investigated.

