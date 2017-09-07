Virginia War Memorial to hold annual Patriot Day Ceremony to remember those killed on Sept. 11

The Virginia War Memorial will hold its Fourth Annual Commonwealth's Patriot Day Ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony will honor and remember those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, will be the keynote speaker. There will also be music by Susan Greenbaum and the 392nd U.S. Army Band from Fort Lee.

Active duty sailors from Navy Recruiting District Richmond, members of the Virginia General Assembly, other special guests will be in attendance.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial, located at 621 South Belvidere Street, and is free to the public.

Sept. 11 is officially known as Patriot Day, which is a National Day of Mourning and Remembrance designated by Congress.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12