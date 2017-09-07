Police respond to armed party call at George Wythe HS

Richmond police responded to George Wythe High School on Thursday after receiving an armed party call.

When officers arrived at the school, they did not find an armed party.

Instead, they found only faculty members present at the school.

Richmond Schools Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said he is thankful for Richmond police's quick response.

"You got unlimited spots in there that can pose a risk and a danger. The last thing we want is to have anything happen to any of our staff and or students that may have been in the building. In an incident like this, we appreciate Richmond police's response."

