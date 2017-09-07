Groups plan Sept. 16 rallies on Monument Avenue despite governor's order

A pro-Confederate monument group says it plans to move forward with a rally to protect the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond on Sept. 16.More >>
Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency in Virginia so officials can better prepare for Hurricane Irma and help other impacted states.More >>
The city of Richmond is asking for residents, visitors and businesses to sign up for a new mass notification system known as CodeRED that allows officials to quickly deliver alerts during emergenciesMore >>
CSA II: The New Confederate States of America is among several organizations planning rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 16.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says two people were injured -- one of them seriously -- after an assault in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.More >>
