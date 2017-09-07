Groups plan Sept. 16 rallies on Monument Avenue despite governor's order

Former U.S. president team up to help hurricane victims

CSA II: The New Confederate States of America is among several organizations planning rallies on Monument Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This week, the group CSA II: The New Confederate States of America announced it will gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument to protect the monument from being taken down or destroyed.

They are hoping people will join them to support their efforts of protecting the Confederate monuments. The event is expected to start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The group says this is a heritage rally, not a hate rally.

There will also be a meetup at 9 a.m. at a location that has yet to be determined. The group says the purpose is to go over the rules that will be in place by Richmond police.

This event is among two other rallies groups are planning on Sept. 16. An event hosted by a group called Indivisible Richmond is planning a "Fight White Nationalism" event from noon to 5 p.m. in the Monument Avenue Historic District, but a specific location has not been mentioned.

The group Community of Richmond Virginia (CORVA) also has an event planned on Monument Avenue that day, according to Facebook posts, but a specific location has not been posted.

The events are being planned despite Gov. Terry McAuliffe issuing an executive order to temporarily halt permits and demonstrations at Lee Monument.

"The suspension is necessary to give state and local officials breathing room to make thoughtful and informed decisions on managing the new reality of the potential for civil unrest," he said after violent protests in Charlottesville last month.

'The city of Charlottesville was the target of an act of domestic terrorism that cost one woman her life, and had a helicopter accident lead to the deaths of two state troopers,” said McAuliffe. “In the aftermath of this tragedy, several groups have requested permits to hold similar-styled events at the Lee Monument in Richmond. State and local officials need to get ahead of this problem, so that we have the proper legal protections in place to allow for peaceful demonstrations, but without putting citizens and property at risk."

McAuliffe is expected to submit a bill before leaving office that would enable the removal of the Lee monument.

