Group to hold rally at Lee Monument to protect Confederate statues

CSA II: The New Confederate States of America, as well as other organizations, will be gathering at the Robert E. Lee Monument on Saturday, Sept. 16 to protect the monument from being taken down or destroyed.

They are hoping people will join them to support their efforts of protecting the Confederate monuments. The event is expected to start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The group says this is a heritage rally, not a hate rally.

There will also be a meetup at 9 a.m. at a location that has yet to be determined. The group says the purpose is to go over the rules that will be in place by Richmond police.

