Chesterfield man tries to report tall grass to county officials

A Chesterfield man said he is frustrated after trying several times to get the county involved in removing tall grass from a vacant property without success.

The vacant lot is at the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Winterfield Lane, next to the BP gas station.

David Springborn can see the vacant property from his porch and says it's unsafe and an eyesore.

His major complaints are the tall grass and all the trash, beer cans, and bottles.

Springborn says vagrants hide in the tall grass and drink.

He also says for the past year, he has been the one picking up and complaining about the overgrown vacant lot. The county says it handled one complaint a couple years ago about an adjacent property. but not this one.

"I'm six feet tall. Look at me. The weeds are seven feet tall," said Springborn. "I think they should have an inspector come by and check on this property. I can't believe they haven't already done it because we're on a main intersection on Midlothian, and again, they just refuse to do anything."

Chesterfield County says the vacant property is owned by Freedom LLC and until now, there haven't been any complaints. It also says residents must follow a process - call Code Enforcement, and the county will contact the property owner. If nothing is done and the owner is non-responsive, then the county can clean up the area and bill the owner.

For Chesterfield Residents with a similar complaint, call 804-748-1500 and report it. You can also get additional information online here.

