Outer Banks vacationers, locals brace for possibly Irma strike

North Carolina is in a state of emergency, as Irma is expected to hit anywhere across the state Monday through Tuesday. A full disaster response is in high gear, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Locals and vacationers are already beginning to prepare, even though it’s still very much the calm before the storm.

The state has brought in more than 300 National Guard troops. FEMA is expected to arrive over the weekend.

Response crews are also getting stationed around the state, ready to deploy in anticipation of high winds, flooding and possibly thousands of power outages. In the Outer Banks, there is the concern for intense rip currents and flooding from the ocean.

Some vacationers, like Justyna Lawrence, say they are leaving just in time, after getting stuck in a severe storm during a previous trip to the Outer Banks.

"When we were here before and the hurricane was coming, the rental property place called us, and we had to pack and leave. We had 24 hours to evacuate. So, we were hoping we'd get through our vacation this time, before that happened,” said Lawrence.

The Black Pelican restaurant in town is a historic landmark where the Wright Brothers were once stationed. General manager Summer Copeland says her team will do everything possible to secure their gem of history, which is also a huge tourist attraction.

"We'd probably board up the windows and shut the restaurant down and just try to get everything up as high as we can,” said Copeland.

People who live in town have survived many a severe storm, and seem to just be starting to prepare for the oncoming storm.

"The road will wash out here, so we've lost the road several times. The dunes will get knocked down,” described Copeland of the beachfront just beyond the Black Pelican.

A few blocks down, crews worked to replenish sand on the coastline to prevent from erosion after storms. In the meantime, vacationers are stretching their last beach days before getting rained out.

Other neighbors like Lang Ansink even have scuba gear ready. Ansink is certified in dive rescuing.

"I have the [scuba gear] that could possibly save a life, so I'm always going to where I'm needed," said Ansink.

"I think everybody's just giving it another couple days to make final decisions on what we're going to do,” added Copeland.

Red Cross members who traveled to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey, who are no longer needed there, are going to return home to North Carolina in anticipation of Irma.

