Outer Banks vacationers, locals brace for possibly Irma strike

Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
A New York lawmaker wants to rechristen a state park named after Donald Trump to honor a woman killed while protesting white nationalists last month.More >>
A Beaverdam mother continues to search for her son after Hurricane Irma destroyed parts of the Caribbean.More >>
There is a mad dash to get out of Florida and coastal Georgia as evacuees travel to escape Irma's path.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
New forecast tracks for Irma show the path of the hurricane shifting further west late Thursday night.More >>
As of 11:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 165 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
