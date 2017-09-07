Richmond Raceway, Joey Logano to hold silent auction for hurricane relief efforts

Richmond Raceway and Joey Logano are teaming up to host a silent auction to support hurricane relief efforts prior to this weekend's Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

"The silent auction will include original pieces of race memorabilia from Team Penske, Richmond Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Roush-Fenway Racing, Furniture Row Racing and other NASCAR teams with proceeds donated to the American Red Cross," said Richmond Raceway in a press release.

The event will be held in the Commonwealth Mall outside of The Classic Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"For the Monster Energy Series regular season finale at Richmond, Joey Logano’s famed No. 22 will forgo its traditional red and yellow Shell-Pennzoil paint scheme for an American Red Cross-inspired look, in hopes to draw more attention to the needs of the people affected by this historic natural disaster," said the press release.

Logano will also make a special appearance at the silent auction on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

“Hurricane Harvey had a major impact on millions of people across the states of Texas and Louisiana; thousands of them were Shell-Pennzoil employees living in Houston,” said Logano, winner of the spring Monster Energy Series race at Richmond Raceway. “Shell stepped up and made a $1 million dollar donation to help in the relief efforts and the Joey Logano Foundation made a $25,000 pledge. This weekend we’re proud to represent the American Red Cross on our No. 22 Ford Fusion, and team up with Richmond Raceway, as so many other teams are, to continue to raise money for relief efforts.”

The proceeds from the silent auction will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by natural disasters, so it is our duty to rally support from our NASCAR community to help the American Red Cross’s efforts,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The loss many have felt around the nation is immeasurable. We hope our race community’s support along with Joey Logano, Team Penkse, Americrown and the NASCAR Foundation will provide some relief to those in need.”

In addition to the auction, Richmond Raceway and Americrown will donate proceeds from the sale of the racetrack's signature hot dog, The Chaos Dog, to The NASCAR Foundation's hurricane relief efforts. The NASCAR Foundation says they will match all proceeds that come from the sale of The Chaos Dog.

The Xfinity Series race begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

