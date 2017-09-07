Group sends teams to Houston to help feed victims, clean homes

The Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia has teams in Houston helping to feed victims and clean up flooded homes.

The organization typically goes to locations after storms to focus on clean up and relief.

"These are people who work full-time jobs. They'll be asking for time off from work just to serve people hundreds of miles away," said Ishmael Labiosa with the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia.

Labiosa says there are 80,000 trained disaster relief volunteers within the Southern Baptist Convention. In times of devastation, volunteers head to places with yellow shirts, and disaster relief trailers. In Texas, they plan to provide mobile shower and food units, give people toiletries and place to wash and dry their clothes.

More teams are leaving on Monday to help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12