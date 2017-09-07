Prosecutors: Alexander Hill Jr. told woman he wanted to 'kill her and everyone she loved'

The trial for the man accused of brutally killing four people in a Petersburg home on Easter weekend of 2014 has begun.

Alexander Hill Jr. is facing capital murder charges for the death of Pauline Wilkins, her daughter Vicki Chavis Ansar, along with granddaughter Tanique Davis and great-grandson 2-year-old Delvari Chavis. The four victims were found dead inside a home following a suspicious house fire.

In court Thursday during opening statements, the Commonwealth’s attorney said Vivian Chavis was in an on-and-off, tumultuous relationship with the suspect. Chavis' relationship with Hill had soured in September 2013, and she said he had made several threatening phone calls to her. She said he told her "he was going to kill her and everyone she loved." Chavis took a protective order out on Hill, but she said he continued to harass her with threatening calls from Feb. 2014 to April 2014, saying things like "I'm going to kill you" and "I know where you live."

On April 7, Vivian Chavis took out another protective order against Hill.

Three police officers testified on Thursday about responding to the 911 call on April 19, made at 3:31 a.m. They talked about how they arrived to find the home engulfed in heavy smoke, which prevented them from being able to get inside.

That 911 call was played in court. A woman on the phone whispered that a man unknown to her broke into the home and started attacking her mother.

Evidence revealed in court shows victim Pauline Wilkins died with 20 stab wounds to her body. Vicki Chavis Ansar died with 13 stab wounds on her body, as well as second and third degree burns. The two children also had severe burns on their body, but they appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

The defense claims that Vivian Chavis weaved a story for police, who pounced on the opportunity to quickly resolve a case that they were under extreme pressure to find a suspect for. They argue that while the evidence says what happened to the victims, it does not say who did it.

Colleen Quigley is in court as the case continues Thursday. She will have more details tonight on NBC12 News.

