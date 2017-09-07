Prosecutors: Alexander Hill Jr. told woman he wanted to 'kill her and everyone she loved'

Vivian Chavis said Hill had made several threatening phone calls to her. She said he told her "he was going to kill her and everyone she loved."More >>
Jury selection began in Petersburg Circuit Court on Wednesday for the trial of a man accused of killing four people in 2014.More >>
Petersburg Police say a 14-year-old girl did not show up for school on Tuesday and has not been seen since the morning of Sept. 4.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a man who injured an officer during a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit.More >>
Petersburg police have arrested four men after they were found in possession of a weapon and drugs.More >>
