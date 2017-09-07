RVA Parenting: Jenna Bush Hager visits RVA, with a message about women and motherhood

Packed in a room full of women, Jenna Bush Hager captivated the audience with stories about her rebellious years, raising little girls, and what her husband does that drives her crazy. We learned where she shops in RVA, what she likes to eat, and the every day normal moments that so many of us as working women live and relate to.

But bigger than those predictable, albeit sweet relatable moments, Jenna talked about why women matter, how smart women can make a difference, and how she’s raising curious, individual thinkers. She talked about how to get past the mom guilt, the work/life balance and why we shouldn’t use those phrases in the first place.

Jenna visited and spoke at St. Catherine’s to show support for the Virginia Women’s Monument, a monument that would honor significant women in Virginia history. You can read a bit more about that effort by clicking here.

Saran Bloom also got the chance to sit down with Bush Hager in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

They talked about who puts the kids to bed, who makes dinner, and who the kids call out for at night. Sarah asked what she feels guilty about, what she worries about as a mom, and what her kids do that embarrass her. Jenna gave us a little taste of what it’s like to work for the Today Show and offered a few encouraging words to all the women out there—trying to make it all work.

If you have any questions about the interview or Sarah’s time with Jenna, you can reach Sarah on Facebook.

