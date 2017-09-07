Richmond family borrows RV to rescue grandma from Florida before hurricane

With airlines canceling flights and gas prices skyrocketing, one Richmond family wasn't going to let their grandmother in Florida get stuck in Irma's path.

The Prior family borrowed an RV and drove 16 hours Tuesday night from Richmond, Virginia to Fort Myers, Florida to rescue 93-year-old grandma Janet and her friend Beverly.

They're among the millions desperately trying to escape one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in memory.

