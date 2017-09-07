Richmond couple wins $1 million in Mega Millions lottery

A Richmond couple collected their check for $1 million on Thursday after winning the second prize of the July 21 Mega Millions drawing.

Dana Nystrand told the Virginia Lottery that she was actually a bit annoyed when her boyfriend Matt Hazzard asked her to pick up the lottery ticket and a pizza that day.

She discovered the next morning that one of the easy pick numbers on the ticket matched all of the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball. She immediately texted Hazzard:

Nystrand: “I need to talk to you. I think we won a million dollars!”

Hazzard: "Why are you texting? We’re in the same house."

The couple went to the Corner Mart at 4027 West Broad Street in Richmond on Thursday, where the Virginia Lottery presented them with a check for $1 million. The store also received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The couple plans on paying off student loans and taking a vacation.

