Student injured after Jeep crashes into Chesterfield bus

A Matoaca Middle School student was sent to the hospital Thursday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after the driver a Jeep struck a school bus.

The Chesterfield Police Department says a Jeep was turning left from Chesterfield Avenue onto Granger Street when it hit the bus that was traveling west from Chesterfield Avenue onto River Road.

The driver of the Jeep was also sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was issued a summons for failure to yield.

Parents of students riding the bus received an email and phone message from school officials:

This is Chesterfield County Public Schools emailing on behalf of the administration at Matoaca Middle School. We wanted to share that earlier this morning, your child's bus (Route 21) was involved in a minor accident near Hickory Road. Students were checked on the scene and transferred to another bus so that they could continue to school. Once they arrived at school, they were checked again. If a student expressed a need to talk to their parent, they were encouraged to do so. If you have not heard personally from a school leader or your child, your student returned to class to start the day. We will provide any updates as necessary.

