VA pastor in St. Martin: 'This island is decimated'

The Rev. Jonathan Falwell of Lynchburg is stuck in St. Martin. (Source: Jonathan Falwell/Twitter)

Lynchburg Pastor Jonathan Falwell, son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, is stuck in St. Martin after Hurricane Irma ripped through the island this week.

"We are safe. No power, no water, everything destroyed," Falwell wrote on Twitter. "Buildings gone. Please pray as this island is decimated."

In several posts in since Wednesday morning, Falwell has posted photos of major damage to the area he was staying

According to Thomas Road Baptist Church, where Falwell is the pastor, he and his wife Shari were on there to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

"There is no doubt there is massive loss of life here," he wrote. "Still much prayer needed."

There is currently no information on when the Falwells will be able to return to the U.S.

